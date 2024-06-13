Transport of ‘super loads’ across Ohio prompts congestion warning

Carriers in Ohio will transport a 458-ton “super load” of heavy equipment across several major roadways to Licking County’s new Intel chip manufacturing plant starting on Sunday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that the move is expected to take more than a week starting from a dock on the Ohio River near Manchester and ending in New Albany, which neighbors Licking County.

The bulk of the route will be northbound on U.S. Highway 23 toward Columbus. Due to the size of the load and slow speeds of the convoys, this portion of the route will take several days. Stops will be made along the route in West Portsmouth, Lucasville, Waverly, Chillicothe, Rickenbacker, Groveport, Pickerington and Pataskala, before the load is delivered on June 25.

The load – an air processor known as a cold box used for silicon chip manufacturing – measures approximately 23 feet tall, 20 feet wide and 280 feet long. It weighs 916,000 pounds. It is the 12th of nearly two dozen loads to be delivered to the Intel plant and the first of four loads that will exceed 900,000 pounds.



