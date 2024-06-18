Tropical storm warning issued as Texas braces for flash flooding

The first tropical storm warning of the 2024 hurricane season was issued Tuesday, as South Texas prepared for possible heavy rain and flooding across the region Wednesday and Thursday.

The storm was developing over the Gulf of Mexico and was expected to reach land as a potential tropical cyclone impacting Mexico and Texas over the next several days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

“The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One, located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, adding an 80% chance of formation over the next 48 hours,” NHC said during its latest advisory at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A potential tropical cyclone is a low-pressure system over tropical waters which has a high chance of forming into a tropical depression or tropical storm within 48 hours. Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed over the Bay of Campeche off Mexico’s southern coastline and could be named Tropical Storm Alberto within the next one to two days.



