Tropical storm warning issued as Texas braces for flash flooding

The first tropical storm warning of the 2024 hurricane season was issued Tuesday, as South Texas prepared for possible heavy rain and flooding across the region Wednesday and Thursday.
The storm was developing over the Gulf of Mexico and was expected to reach land as a potential tropical cyclone impacting Mexico and Texas over the next several days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
“The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One, located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, adding an 80% chance of formation over the next 48 hours,” NHC said during its latest advisory at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
A potential tropical cyclone is a low-pressure system over tropical waters which has a high chance of forming into a tropical depression or tropical storm within 48 hours. Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed over the Bay of Campeche off Mexico’s southern coastline and could be named Tropical Storm Alberto within the next one to two days.
The storm is on track to drop anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain on Houston by Thursday. Texas coastal areas south of Houston could see heavier rainfall, with areas in Galveston and Brazoria counties bracing for 5 to 10 inches of rain, according to the latest forecasts.
Houston Mayor John Whitmire asked residents to stay alert as the storms moved into the area Tuesday night.
“We’re monitoring it very carefully. Be careful, wise and smart. We’re going to have large amounts of rain through Wednesday, including localized flooding,” Whitmire said during a news conference Monday.
It’s unclear how the storm could affect airports and seaports in Houston and Galveston. Officials at Port Houston did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FreightWaves.
Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves CEO and port director, said the Port of Galveston follows the Coast Guard’s port condition directives.
“These directives are based on the expected arrival of gale-force and hurricane-force winds. The Coast Guard’s captain of the port will cease all vessel traffic typically 12-24 hours before gale-force winds arrive,” Reese said in a blog post Tuesday. “Depending on expected conditions, the Coast Guard could order all vessels to leave the area and the port to close to all vessel traffic.”