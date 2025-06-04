Trucking company owner indicted in $2M credit card scam

A San Diego-area owner-operator was arraigned on Tuesday in an 18-count indictment charging him with bank fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

Hasan Korkmaz, who owns San Diego Logistics Group Inc. based in Santee, California, carried out a credit card “bust-out” scam in which seemingly legitimate credit card accounts are established and then are “busted out” by maxing out the credit line with no intention of paying the balance, according to the U.S. attorney’s office representing the Southern District of California.

Prosecutors allege that Korkmaz obtained names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other personal information linked to real people and used the information to apply for numerous credit card accounts.

After opening the fraudulent accounts, he allegedly used the cards to charge various businesses, including his own trucking company, with some charges as high as $18,500 for a single transaction.



