Trucking market stalls in first half of 2025, despite tumultuous trade environment

Chart of the Week: Van Contract initial report of average base rate per mile, National Truckload Index (less estimated fuel costs above $1.20/gal) – USA SONAR: VCRPM1.USA, NTIL12.USA

Contract rates for dry van truckload shipments (VCRPM1) are nearly unchanged from this point in 2024, despite the disruptive forces that rocked supply chains earlier this year. Spot rates (NTIL12), which appeared to be accelerating their rise at the end of 2024, are ending the first half of 2025 slightly below year-ago levels. Both rate indices suggest a trucking market that has stalled in its recovery. What are the takeaways from the first half, and what should we watch for in transportation markets over the next six months?

Freight recession gets an extension

After what looked like a straightforward path toward a much stronger freight market in 2025, transportation service providers are closing out the first half of the year in no better position than they were 12 months ago. While the trade war has played a role, it is not the sole driver of stagnation.

Intermodal began reclaiming market share from truckload, which it had lost during the pandemic, early last summer. Long-haul truckload demand (LOTVI) has collapsed—down 25% year-over-year—as shippers have increasingly opted for slower but cheaper transcontinental shipping. Intermodal capacity has expanded significantly since 2020, and it is far easier to add containers into service. This dynamic is arguably the most significant and unforeseen development in the recent multi-year surface transportation downcycle.