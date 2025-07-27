Truckload’s diminishing distance

Chart of the Week: Outbound Average Length of Haul – USA SONAR: OALOHA.USA

The average length of haul for truckload tenders in the U.S. fell to 533 miles last week—down approximately 70 miles, or 11%, from the same time last year, according to SONAR’s tender data. While the Outbound Average Length of Haul Index (OALOHA) has dipped lower in the past, it has only reached this level during brief periods. Weak overall demand has kept the truckload market from meaningfully rebounding, but the loss of longer-haul freight is compounding that stagnation. Is there any reason to believe this trend will reverse in 2025?

The primary driver behind the declining average is the shift of long-haul freight to intermodal, though demand for regional truckload moves has also softened. Freight moving less than 100 miles, however, has remained relatively resilient.

Just in case

Companies began increasing average lead times on orders in early 2024 as Red Sea attacks disrupted international shipping. While this didn’t reach COVID-era levels of service breakdown, the disruptions were enough to cause some inconsistency. As a result, many goods arrived in the U.S. with extra buffer time for domestic movement.