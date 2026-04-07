Trump budget boosts military shipbuilding by 242% to $65.8 billion

The American shipbuilding revival will start with battleships.

President Donald Trump wants to increase federal spending for shipbuilding by 242%, to $65.8 billion, for battleships, submarines and other naval vessels, according to documents released by the White House on Tuesday.

The proposed fiscal 2027 budget says that the funding would go to build “18 battle force ships and 16 non-battle force ships,” according to documents released by the White House Tuesday.

The budget proposal, which is unlikely to be approved by Congress in its initial form, comes as Trump wants $1.5 trillion in total military spending.