Trump defers 25% Colombia tariffs after deportation agreement reached

President Donald Trump is holding off imposing tariffs on imports from Colombia after the two countries came to an agreement late Sunday over migrant deportations.

Colombian authorities agreed to accept deportation flights after Trump threatened the country with 25% import duties and other sanctions to punish Colombia for refusing to accept U.S. military planes carrying deportees last week.

“We have overcome the impasse with the United States government,” Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said in a news conference Sunday. “Colombia confirms that diplomatic channels of dialogue will be maintained to guarantee the rights, national interest and dignity of our citizens.”

The Trump administration claimed victory in the potential trade spat that could have impacted freight movements of oil, coffee, cut flowers and more.



