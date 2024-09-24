Trump’s John Deere tariffs could hurt consumers, complicate global trade

President Donald Trump’s plan for 200% tariffs on the agriculture equipment manufacturer John Deere would disrupt the supply chain and ultimately hit consumers’ wallets, a Mexico trade expert said.

“Tariffs cause the cost of goods to rise and demand to drop, and it’s just going to cause the cost to rise, the pocketbook of the consumer is what gets slammed,” Jorge Canavati, principal at logistics provider J. Canavati & Co., told FreightWaves in an interview.

On Monday, Republican presidential candidate Trump said he would impose a 200% tariff on imports of John Deere tractors and equipment into the U.S. if the company moved jobs from a plant in Iowa to Mexico. Trump discussed the tariffs at an agricultural policy event in Smithton, Pennsylvania.

“As you know, [John Deere] announced a few days ago that they are going to move a lot of their manufacturing business to Mexico,” Trump said at the event. “I am just notifying John Deere right now that if you do that, we are putting a 200% tariff on everything that you want to sell into the United States.”



