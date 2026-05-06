U.S. rail freight stronger across the board

Freight traffic on U.S. railroads posted a breakout week, the Association of American Railroads reported, as intermodal joined a rally to stay ahead of year-ago levels.

Total traffic for the week ending May 2 was 518,773 carloads and intermodal units, better by 3.9% compared to the same week in 2025.

Commodities came to 235,049 carloads, up 4%, while intermodal volume was 283,724 containers and trailers, an increase of 3.9% y/y.

Nine of 10 carload commodity groups finished ahead of the previous year. They were led by grain’s ongoing rally, 14.7%, and petroleum and related products, 8.6%.