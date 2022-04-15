  • ITVI.USA
NewsTechnologyTop StoriesTrucking

Uber Freight, Transplace to combine operations

Business will bear Uber Freight name

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonFriday, April 15, 2022
1 minute read
A white tractor-trailer with the black logo of Uber Freight written on the trailer
Uber Freight and Transplace are combining businesses. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Uber Freight LLC and Transplace, the 3PL that Uber Freight acquired last summer, will combine their businesses during the fourth quarter of 2022 and drop the 22-year-old Transplace name, FreightWaves has learned.

The two companies will be integrated into what has been described as a decentralized business that will still be attached to the parent Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER). The Uber Freight brand will be maintained, and the remade enterprise will stay within the Uber family of companies, FreightWaves has learned. However, the new operation will have its own structure, mission and strategy, and will function autonomously from the parent.

Independence from the centralized Uber structure will give the new operation the ability to take advantage of business-to-business (B2B) logistics opportunities without having to navigate the parent’s larger corporate structure.

Uber Freight, based in San Francisco, acquired Dallas-based Transplace last July for $2.25 billion. The transaction created one of the industry’s biggest logistics technology platforms with a sizable managed transportation and logistics network. Transplace was founded in 2000 when six large truckload carriers combined their in-house logistics divisions. It has been through several owners since its founding.

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.