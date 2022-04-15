Uber Freight, Transplace to combine operations

Uber Freight LLC and Transplace, the 3PL that Uber Freight acquired last summer, will combine their businesses during the fourth quarter of 2022 and drop the 22-year-old Transplace name, FreightWaves has learned.

The two companies will be integrated into what has been described as a decentralized business that will still be attached to the parent Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER). The Uber Freight brand will be maintained, and the remade enterprise will stay within the Uber family of companies, FreightWaves has learned. However, the new operation will have its own structure, mission and strategy, and will function autonomously from the parent.

Independence from the centralized Uber structure will give the new operation the ability to take advantage of business-to-business (B2B) logistics opportunities without having to navigate the parent’s larger corporate structure.

Uber Freight, based in San Francisco, acquired Dallas-based Transplace last July for $2.25 billion. The transaction created one of the industry’s biggest logistics technology platforms with a sizable managed transportation and logistics network. Transplace was founded in 2000 when six large truckload carriers combined their in-house logistics divisions. It has been through several owners since its founding.