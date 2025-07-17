Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern in merger talks: WSJ

In a move that could signal the final round of railroad mega-mergers, Union Pacific is in discussions to acquire Norfolk Southern, its smaller eastern rival, according to a published report.

The talks are in the early stages, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday after the close of markets, quoting anonymous sources.

Shares of Atlanta-based NS (NYSE: NSC) were up 3.65% during the day, but were up 2.55% post-market. Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) was off 1.6% on the day, and another 0.71% following the merger news. NS rival CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) rose 3.73% during the day, but was down 1.16% after the close.

If successful, a merger would create a transcontinental colossus.