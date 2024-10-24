Universal Logistics Holdings Q3 earnings: First look

Universal Logistics Holdings’ third-quarter financial results were mixed, as the company saw year-over-year decreases in its trucking, brokerage and intermodal segments.
The Warren, Michigan-based company reported operating income increased $5.8 million to $42.6 million, compared to $36.8 million in the third-quarter of 2023.
Universal (Nasdaq: ULH) also reported net income of $26.5 million, or $1.01 per share in the third-quarter, a 14.7% year-over-year increase compared to 2023.
Universal Logistics provides truckload, brokerage, intermodal and dedicated services in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Colombia.
“While I am pleased with Universal’s overall performance, the third quarter wasn’t without its challenges,” CEO Tim Phillips said in a news release. “We continue to navigate a deeply depressed freight environment, and we also made the difficult but necessary decision to close our company-managed brokerage operation. We remain committed to making sound business decisions and executing on our strategy to ensure Universal’s continued, long-term success.”
The company’s brokerage revenue declined 25.4% during the quarter to $42.4 million.
Universal’s trucking segment revenue decreased 10% to $87 million, compared to $97 million for the same period last year.
During the third quarter, Universal moved 36,909 loads compared to 43,996 loads during the same period last year, a 16% decline. Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 9% year over year to $2,222.
The average length of haul increased 3.4% year over year to 395 miles in the quarter, while the average number of tractors decreased 14% year over year to 755.
Universal Logistics Holdings will hold a conference call to discuss results with analysts at 10 a.m. Friday.
|Universal Logistics Holdings
|Q3/24
|Q3/23
|Y/Y % Change
|Operating revenue
|$426.8
|$421.2
|1.3%
|Operating income
|$42.6
|$36.7
|16%
|Trucking revenue
|$87
|$97
|(10.3%)
|Intermodal revenue
|$77.6
|$87.9
|(11.8%)
|Contract logistics segment
|$245.2
|$208.1
|(17.8%)
|Company-managed brokerage revenue
|$42.4
|$56.8
|(25.4%)
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$1.01
|$0.88
|14.7%