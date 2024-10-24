Universal Logistics Holdings Q3 earnings: First look

Universal Logistics Holdings’ third-quarter financial results were mixed, as the company saw year-over-year decreases in its trucking, brokerage and intermodal segments.

The Warren, Michigan-based company reported operating income increased $5.8 million to $42.6 million, compared to $36.8 million in the third-quarter of 2023.

Universal (Nasdaq: ULH) also reported net income of $26.5 million, or $1.01 per share in the third-quarter, a 14.7% year-over-year increase compared to 2023.

Universal Logistics provides truckload, brokerage, intermodal and dedicated services in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Colombia.



