UPS begins notifying delivery drivers about optional buyout program

UPS has begun sending letters to about 105,000 package van drivers offering them voluntary severance packages worth $150,000, to resign, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

A federal judge last week cleared the freight transportation giant to move ahead with buyout offers over objections from the Teamsters union. UPS (NYSE: UPS) has decided to reduce headcount by 30,000 this year as part of a network consolidation plan aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiency amid declining parcel volumes. During court arguments, Teamsters lawyers said the union expects up to 10,000 drivers to accept the company’s offer.

The Driver Choice Program gives full-time drivers the option to leave their job in exchange for a $150,000 pre-tax separation payment and earned retirement benefits, such as pension and healthcare. Drivers are eligible for the lump payment regardless of seniority.

Genny Bowman, vice president of communications, confirmed that UPS has started informing drivers across the country about the buyout offer.