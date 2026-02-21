Judge gives UPS green light for $150,000 buyouts to drivers

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a Teamsters request to prohibit United Parcel Service from implementing a $150,000 buyout program for parcel delivery drivers, saying that union claims of harm were unfounded because arbitration can resolve any problems and that workers will be subject to involuntary layoffs if some don’t voluntarily leave the company.

The decision means UPS is likely to begin informing employees next week about the voluntary separation program.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is restructuring its delivery network and says it needs fewer drivers because of shrinking volumes. A Teamsters lawyer said during a hearing on Thursday that the union expects 10,000 drivers to accept UPS’s offer, Reuters reported from the courthouse.

Courts are typically prohibited from issuing injunctions in peaceful labor disputes where arbitration is an approved method of dispute resolution. Judge Denise Casper of the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts ruled an arbitrator would still have power to reinstate any employees under any separation arrangement that is ruled improper and noted that the union will be harmed more if UPS opts to only reduce the workforce through layoffs and attrition.