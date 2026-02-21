Newsletters Contact Us
Breaking NewsLayoffs and BankruptciesNewsParcel FreightPostalMagTop Stories

Judge gives UPS green light for $150,000 buyouts to drivers

Teamsters union estimates 10,000 members could resign

Eric Kulisch
·
UPS is expected to present a resignation incentive package to parcel drivers next week after a federal judge denied a union motion to stop the company from implementing its plan. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a Teamsters request to prohibit United Parcel Service from implementing a $150,000 buyout program for parcel delivery drivers, saying that union claims of harm were unfounded because arbitration can resolve any problems and that workers will be subject to involuntary layoffs if some don’t voluntarily leave the company.

The decision means UPS is likely to begin informing employees next week about the voluntary separation program. 

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is restructuring its delivery network and says it needs fewer drivers because of shrinking volumes. A Teamsters lawyer said during a hearing on Thursday that the union expects 10,000 drivers to accept UPS’s offer, Reuters reported from the courthouse

Courts are typically prohibited from issuing injunctions in peaceful labor disputes where arbitration is an approved method of dispute resolution. Judge Denise Casper of the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts ruled an arbitrator would still have power to reinstate any employees under any separation arrangement that is ruled improper and noted that the union will be harmed more if UPS opts to only reduce the workforce through layoffs and attrition.

“The union has failed to show that it will suffer irreparable harm in the absence of an injunction,” Casper wrote.

The Teamsters union argued in its Feb. 8 petition that UPS’s planned voluntary separation program violates the national master agreement because it wasn’t negotiated with the union and reverses hiring commitments. It also complained that any potential remedy ordered by an arbitrator under the contract’s arbitration process won’t apply to workers who have accepted a lump sum payment and resigned. Under the separation package, drivers agree not to seek employment again with UPS.

The parcel logistics giant telegraphed on its earnings call in late January that it planned to eliminate another 30,000 frontline positions this year, including through a second driver buyout program, and shutter two dozen facilities. Average daily volume declined 8.6% in 2025 and was down 10.8% year over year in the fourth quarter. Demand is under pressure as e-commerce growth normalizes following the pandemic, Amazon draws down business under a mutual agreement and UPS begins to outsource certain economy shipments to the U.S. Postal Service. 

UPS says intent of the buyout program is to reduce the number of drivers that could be released through layoffs, according to court documents. 

UPS plans to extend its Driver Choice program to 105,000 drivers regardless of seniority, offering a $150,000 lump sum payment plus previously earned benefits in exchange for resigning. Drivers who accept the offer must commit to never work for UPS again and to waive their rights to union representation in the event grievances arise over execution of the agreement. 

The new program is much more lucrative than the first buyout program last fall, which provided $1,800 in severance pay per year of service, with a $10,000 minimum, to eligible drivers. Only 3,000 drivers accepted the offer, according to UPS’s legal filing. 

UPS initially planned to provide information about Driver Choice on Feb. 11, but agreed to hold off moving forward until the judge ruled on whether to issue an injunction. Voluntary separations are scheduled to begin at the end of April. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

FedEx ‘highly confident’ grounded MD-11s will return to service

UPS identifies 22 package facilities for closure

UPS challenges Teamsters suit over $150,000 driver buyouts

Teamsters union sues UPS to block delivery driver buyouts

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com