UPS broadens network with double health care acquisition

UPS (NYSE: UPS) has completed an acquisition of Frigo-Trans and its sister company BPL, a leader in health care logistics solutions across Europe. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a news release, the company said it is looking to enhance the end-to-end capabilities for UPS Healthcare customers, which have seen rising demand for temperature-controlled and time-cricial logistics solutions on a global scale.

“Frigo-Trans’ network includes temperature-controlled warehousing ranging from cryopreservation (-196°C) to ambient (+15° to +25°C) as well as Pan-European cold chain transportation. This combined with the logistics solutions brought by BPL’s time-critical freight forwarding capabilities further enhances UPS Healthcare solutions for customers in Europe,” said the company.

Known for its small package business, UPS has been consistently investing in the health care sector. By the end of 2023, UPS Healthcare was a $10 billion business, accounting for one-tenth of total revenue. The company aims to double that number by 2026, primarily through acquisitions and new ventures.



