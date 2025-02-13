US aircraft carrier, merchant ship collide in Mediterranean

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and a merchant vessel collided late Wednesday in the Mediterranean Sea.
The incident involving the Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier Besiktas-M occurred around 11:45 p.m. local time near Port Said, Egypt.
The U.S. Navy in a statement said there was no flooding or injuries aboard the Truman, which for several months has been leading a strike group in the Red Sea. No damage was reported to the vessel’s nuclear power plant.
The 620-foot Besiktas-M, built in 2003, was headed to the Black Sea port of Constantas in Romania, according to website Vessel Finder.
The cause of the collision was not immediately known. Reports said an investigation is underway.
