US aircraft carrier, merchant ship collide in Mediterranean

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and a merchant vessel collided late Wednesday in the Mediterranean Sea.

The incident involving the Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier Besiktas-M occurred around 11:45 p.m. local time near Port Said, Egypt.

The U.S. Navy in a statement said there was no flooding or injuries aboard the Truman, which for several months has been leading a strike group in the Red Sea. No damage was reported to the vessel’s nuclear power plant.

The 620-foot Besiktas-M, built in 2003, was headed to the Black Sea port of Constantas in Romania, according to website Vessel Finder.