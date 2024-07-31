US delays tariff hikes on Chinese imports by at least 2 weeks

The U.S. trade representative (USTR) announced Tuesday a two-week delay on the start of steep tariff increases for a variety of imports from China, including a 25% duty hike on Chinese-made ship-to-shore cranes.

The tariffs, which were set to take effect Thursday, are now under further review. The final determination is expected in mid-August, with the tariffs becoming effective two weeks later.

USTR said it is reviewing 1,100 comments it received during a public comment period.

“In consultation with the Section 301 committee, USTR continues to review all comments and expects its final determination will now be issued in August 2024,” USTR said in a news release.



