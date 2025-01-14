US-Mexico trade up in November as Trump’s tariffs loom

As President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration nears, uncertainty remains over how his tariffs and economic policies will affect business between the U.S. and its biggest international trade partners: Mexico, Canada and China.

Trump has repeatedly said he would slap tariffs as high as 25% on Mexico and Canada, along with an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

“It’s very confusing right now. Trade between Mexico and the U.S. is growing, and our countries are very integrated,” Jorge Canavati, principal at J. Canavati & Co., told FreightWaves in an interview. “My concern is that the incoming government is going to use trade as an economic weapon, with all these threats, which is going to affect the United States quite a bit. It’s going to especially affect Texas.”

J. Canavati & Co. is a San Antonio-based company that provides international logistics and trade consulting. Canavati is on the board of various international trade organizations.



