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US Postal Service proposes limited parcel price increases

Changes would eliminate Ground Advantage ounce-based pricing, hike hazmat fees

Eric Kulisch
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The U.S. Postal Service wants to change some pricing mechanisms for parcel shipments, which will increase costs for shippers.

The U.S. Postal Service next month intends to raise prices on some domestic parcel services, including shipping of hazardous materials, after previously requesting approval for a 4.8% price increase on mail and package delivery.

In both cases, the rate adjustment would take place on July 12 if the Postal Regulatory Commission approves the requests.

On Monday, the Postal Service filed notice to eliminate ounce-based rate differentiation for published commercial Ground Advantage prices, implement a 3% price increase for parcel PO Box service and make other changes. 

The elimination of ounce-based pricing will not impact customers that have negotiated commercial rates for USPS Ground Advantage, the organization’s economy delivery model that offers merchants two-to-five-day transit times with pound-based, ounce-based and cubic pricing options for parcels weighing up to 70 pounds. The decision aligns Ground Advantage with the rate structure of Parcel Select, the Postal Service said.

For the first half of the fiscal year, Ground Advantage volume was up 19.5% and revenue grew 23.6%, according to USPS financial reports filed last week, while total parcel volume is down 8.1%.

The price moves are part of the Postal Service’s 10-year modernization plan. Postmaster General David Steiner has made revenue growth a priority, saying that cost-saving measures aren’t sufficient to restore the organization’s financial health.

“It is important for all users of the USPS that it grows its parcel business because it would help its overall financial situation, and reduce pressure to increase prices on the monopoly (mail) side of the business.  Nonprofit organizations have seen compounded price increases since 2021 that range from 47% to105%, which has had a devastating impact on their ability to use mail to accomplish their critical nonprofit missions,” said Kathleen Siviter, executive director of the Alliance of Nonprofit Mailers, in an email. “Despite that level of price increase on mail, the USPS is in a precarious financial position.  The USPS is trying to grow the parcel side of its business by leveraging its last mile network, but its parcel volume has declined by 8.1% since October. Today’s parcels price increase announcement would increase commercial USPS Ground Advantage prices by over 11% as well as increasing costs for transporting hazardous materials and increases in other fees.  We are concerned these types of changes will make the USPS less competitive in the parcels arena.”

The USPS also said the price for forwarding and returns under Parcel Select will increase from $3.80 to $6.00. For customers using Address Correction Service with shipper paid forwarding/return, the price will increase from $3.20 to $5.40. 

Additionally, new fees will be established to cover the additional cost associated with transporting hazardous materials for Priority Mail Express and Priority Mail, as well as a noncompliance fee for improperly prepared hazardous material items shipped using parcel products. 

The Postal Service also said it will update an address enhancement offering through which shippers can validate and correct addresses under a monthly tiered pricing model. And it will align the formula for dimensional weight pieces to industry standards for Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, Ground Advantage and Parcel Select. Reducing the divisor in the formula will raise shipping rates, which the filing acknowledged “may shift those packages to our competitors in the future.”

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com