US rail freight extends weekly losing streak

U.S. rail traffic has remained below 2024 levels for an eighth straight week, according to statistics from the Association of American Railroads.

Figures for the week ending Dec. 13, 2025, show 518,904 carloads and intermodal units, a decrease of 1.4% from the same week a year ago. Both carloads and intermodal traffic were down, with volume of 224,620 carloads, a drop of 1.7% from the corresponding week in 2024, and 294,284 containers and trailers, a decrease of 1.2%.

Through 50 weeks, 2025’s overall volume of 24,685,267 carloads and intermodal units were up 1.7% over the same period in 2024. The year-to-date volume of 11,113,752 carloads is a gain of 1.8%, while the 13,571,515 intermodal units represent a 1.7% increase.

(Chart: AAR)

North American volume for the week, as reported by nine U.S., Canadian, and Mexican railroads, was 705,800 carloads and intermodal units, down 1.1% y/y. The 329,271 carloads were down 1.6% from a year ago, while the 376,529 intermodal units represented a 0.7% decline. Year to date, North American volume of 33,973,610 carloads and intermodal units is a 1.6% increase from the first 50 weeks of 2024.