US suspends avocado inspections in Mexican state after inspectors assaulted

Authorities in the United States have suspended avocado and mango inspections and shipments from the Mexican state of Michoacan after two employees from the Department of Agriculture were reportedly assaulted and held by assailants.

The incident on Friday prompted U.S. authorities to pause inspections, according to The Associated Press.

“To guarantee the safety of our agricultural inspection teams, APHIS (the Department of Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) has suspended the avocado and mango inspections in Michoacan until these security problems have been resolved,” U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar told the AP.

Through partnerships, U.S.-based businesses grow avocados in Michoacan and the Mexican state of Jalisco, where USDA inspectors work to ensure exported avocados are disease-free.



