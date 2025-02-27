US weekly rail volume falls compared to 2024

United States rail traffic fell below year-ago levels for the week ending Feb. 22, halting a string of three weeks of traffic gains.

According to statistics from the Association of American Railroads, total volume was 458,514 carloads and intermodal units, down 5.1% from the same week a year ago. That included 193,252 carloads, a 13.6% decrease, and 265,261 containers and trailers, up 2.3%.

The last time 2025 traffic was below 2024 levels was the week ending Jan. 25, off 2.5%.

All but one carload category declined; chemicals posted a narrow 0.2% gain. Forest products were just 1% weaker, an indication of a buildup in supply inventories ahead of the traditional kickoff of construction in March.