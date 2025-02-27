US weekly rail volume falls compared to 2024

United States rail traffic fell below year-ago levels for the week ending Feb. 22, halting a string of three weeks of traffic gains.
According to statistics from the Association of American Railroads, total volume was 458,514 carloads and intermodal units, down 5.1% from the same week a year ago. That included 193,252 carloads, a 13.6% decrease, and 265,261 containers and trailers, up 2.3%.
The last time 2025 traffic was below 2024 levels was the week ending Jan. 25, off 2.5%.
All but one carload category declined; chemicals posted a narrow 0.2% gain. Forest products were just 1% weaker, an indication of a buildup in supply inventories ahead of the traditional kickoff of construction in March.
Through eight weeks, carload volume is down 2.4% compared to the same period in 2024, while intermodal traffic is up 8.4%. The total traffic of 3,797,081 carloads and intermodal units represents a 3.4% increase compared to the first eight weeks of 2024.
North American volume for the week, from nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads, was 288,166 carloads, a 14.4% decrease from the same week a year ago, and 334,375 intermodal units, a 2.1% decline. The total traffic of 622,374 carloads and intermodal units represents a 8.2% drop. Through eight weeks, the total volume of 5,207,293 carloads and intermodal units is up 2% from the same period in 2024. That includes a 0.6% decline in Canada and an 8.3% drop in Mexico.
