US weighs sanctions as Spanish port ban escalates

WASHINGTON — One year after launching an investigation into Spain’s refusal to dock U.S. vessels, the Federal Maritime Commission is now weighing formal countermeasures – including per-voyage fines and cargo restrictions – against Spanish-linked shipping.

The initial probe began in late 2024 following reports that two containerships enrolled in FMC’s Maritime Security Program – which provides financial support to U.S.-flagged ships in exchange for shipping capacity – and a Danish-flagged general cargo ship were denied docking privileges in Spain.

Updated information from “multiple sources,” according to an FMC notice posted on Friday, confirmed that Spain refused docking privileges at APM terminals in Algeciras, Spain in November 2024 to three U.S. flagged vessels operating under the MSP: Maersk Denver, Maersk Nysted, and Maersk Seletar.

Spain has since codified a “multi-faceted policy,” FMC asserted in its notice, to ban ships and aircraft carrying weapons bound for Israel or tankers carrying fuel for use by the Israeli military from using Spanish ports and airspace.