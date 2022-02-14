  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Using global supply chains as a competitive advantage

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, February 14, 2022
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from day one of Global Supply Chain Week.

John Echeverria, Senior Manager Global Logistics at Wayfair talks about using your supply chain as a competitive advantage, meeting customer demands in times of high disruption, and the challenge of reverse logistics. 

Emmanuel Carrillo, CEO at Talon Logistics focuses on the driver’s mental state in people-centric organizations. 

Greg Tuthill, CCO at SeaCube Containers shares how well managed reefer containers can minimize failure. 

Bob Goldenberg, VP Global Business Development at Crowley on the utilization of a blended services model to connect supply chains.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Crowley (No. 204).

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, February 14, 2022
Less than a minute
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

