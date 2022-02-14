Using global supply chains as a competitive advantage

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from day one of Global Supply Chain Week.

John Echeverria, Senior Manager Global Logistics at Wayfair talks about using your supply chain as a competitive advantage, meeting customer demands in times of high disruption, and the challenge of reverse logistics.

Emmanuel Carrillo, CEO at Talon Logistics focuses on the driver’s mental state in people-centric organizations.

Greg Tuthill, CCO at SeaCube Containers shares how well managed reefer containers can minimize failure.

Bob Goldenberg, VP Global Business Development at Crowley on the utilization of a blended services model to connect supply chains.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Crowley (No. 204).