Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures ro-ro contract extension, renewal worth more than $2B

Roll-on/roll-off carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen announced separate contract changes worth more than $2 billion.

The Oslo, Norway-based company (OTC: WAWIF) said it has signed a contract renewal with a European automotive manufacturer. The five-year agreement, valued at $380 million, is set to commence on Tuesday.

In a separate development, the carrier announced a 10-year contract extension with an automotive OEM.

Wallenius did not disclose the identity of either company. An OEM typically produces parts.