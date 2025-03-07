Watco acquires Michigan railroad

Shortline holding company Watco is adding another railroad to its stable: Great Lakes Central, the operator of 420 miles of state-owned trackage in Michigan.

Watco already knows the railroad well. It has been an equity investor in the GLC since 2013.

“The Great Lakes Central Railroad has been a vital part of Michigan’s transportation network and both my father, Louis P. Ferris, Jr., and I have been deeply passionate about its role in connecting industries and communities,” GLC Chief Executive Jennifer Ferris said in a statement Wednesday. “Thanks to our tremendous team, GLC has experienced remarkable growth over the years, strengthening our service and expanding our capabilities. With Watco as a long-time partner since 2013, we are confident they will honor the legacy we have built while continuing to serve Michigan’s industries and communities with the same dedication and excellence.”

The rail lines run north from Ann Arbor to Cadillac, with branches to Thompsonville, Traverse City and Petoskey. The GLC interchanges with CSX, Mid-Michigan Railroad, Huron and Eastern Railway, Canadian National, and Watco’s Ann Arbor Railroad, which provides connectivity to Norfolk Southern.



