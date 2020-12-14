Weekly DOE/EIA retail diesel price up for sixth week in a row

The weekly average retail diesel price posted by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration rose 3.3 cents a gallon Monday to $2.559 a gallon.
It marked the sixth consecutive week that the price has risen. The price is now at its highest level since the first weekly report of April, when it came in at $2.548 a gallon. It’s up 18.7 cents over the past six weeks.
Among the price movements in the broader market that helped contribute to the higher price:
— The 3.3-cent increase matched closely the upward movement in the commodity price for ultra low sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange. Since the settlement of Dec. 4 through last Friday, that market rose 3.02 cents a gallon, to $1.4369 a gallon from $1.4067. However, retail prices generally do not move in tandem with commodity prices. Their movement will inevitably be closer to the movements in wholesale prices.
— In the wholesale diesel or “rack” market, prices nationally rose to $1.576 a gallon last Friday from $1.528, an increase of 4.8 cents, according to data in SONAR. Those prices continued to increase over the weekend and stood at $1.586 a gallon by Monday.
— Diesel is rising faster than other key oil benchmarks. The spread between front-month ULSD and Brent crude oil, the world benchmark, stood at 25.7 cents a gallon Monday. That’s up about 2 cents a gallon just since last Monday. It’s also the highest since April.
More articles by John Kingston
Diesel markets closing out a strong November
Diesel buyers have a problem: Capacity to make that fuel is getting cut
Diesel inventories have done something in the US not seen in at least 30 years
One Comment
Been trying to understand why? Biden hasn’t done anything… opec is going to produce a little more… too much freight? Unlikely. Opportunistic? I’m seeing it rise 10 cents overnight.