Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    15,037.750
    -1.550
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.820
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,981.310
    -2.670
    0%
  • TLT.USA
    2.760
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.740
    -0.150
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.150
    0.220
    7.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.020
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.860
    -0.140
    -4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.800
    0.050
    2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.320
    0.040
    1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,037.750
    -1.550
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.820
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,981.310
    -2.670
    0%
  • TLT.USA
    2.760
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.740
    -0.150
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.150
    0.220
    7.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.020
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.860
    -0.140
    -4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.800
    0.050
    2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.320
    0.040
    1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
FuelNewsTrucking

Weekly DOE/EIA retail diesel price up for sixth week in a row

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Monday, December 14, 2020
1 88 1 minute read
Image: Jim Allen/FreightWaves

The weekly average retail diesel price posted by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration rose 3.3 cents a gallon Monday to $2.559 a gallon.

It marked the sixth consecutive week that the price has risen. The price is now at its highest level since the first weekly report of April, when it came in at $2.548 a gallon. It’s up 18.7 cents over the past six weeks. 

Among the price movements in the broader market that helped contribute to the higher price:

— The 3.3-cent increase matched closely the upward movement in the commodity price for ultra low sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange. Since the settlement of Dec. 4 through last Friday, that market rose 3.02 cents a gallon, to $1.4369 a gallon from $1.4067. However, retail prices generally do not move in tandem with commodity prices. Their movement will inevitably be closer to the movements in wholesale prices.

— In the wholesale diesel or “rack” market, prices nationally rose to $1.576 a gallon last Friday from $1.528, an increase of 4.8 cents, according to data in SONAR. Those prices continued to increase over the weekend and stood at $1.586 a gallon by Monday.

— Diesel is rising faster than other key oil benchmarks. The spread between front-month ULSD and Brent crude oil, the world benchmark, stood at 25.7 cents a gallon Monday. That’s up about 2 cents a gallon just since last Monday. It’s also the highest since April.

More articles by John Kingston

Diesel markets closing out a strong November

Diesel buyers have a problem: Capacity to make that fuel is getting cut

Diesel inventories have done something in the US not seen in at least 30 years

Tags
John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

One Comment

  1. Been trying to understand why? Biden hasn’t done anything… opec is going to produce a little more… too much freight? Unlikely. Opportunistic? I’m seeing it rise 10 cents overnight.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc
Close