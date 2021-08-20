  • ITVI.USA
White Papers

White Paper: From Factory to Front Porch

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffFriday, August 20, 2021
“Visibility” has become a logistics industry buzzword over the past years. It has been the topic of countless webinars and conference presentations. Companies across the industry consistently mention increased visibility among their top priorities. This ubiquitous term has found its way into the spotlight for good reason: greater visibility within supply chains consistently leads to improved efficiency and increased profitability. In an industry known for razor-thin margins, these promises are too alluring for most companies to ignore.

FreightWaves partnered with Endava to survey companies across the supply chain — from manufacturers to brokers — about the current state of visibility in their businesses.

Complete the form below and download your copy of the report today.

