White Paper: How to slash load planning time by 83% with logistics optimization

In freight, time is money. Every minute counts, and every inch of space matters.

That’s why leading logistics organizations, such as MAB Kargo, are turning to solutions like Unisys Logistics Optimization™ to gain a competitive edge and drive operational excellence.

In this client story, you’ll discover how this automated planning and disruption management solution can optimize cargo planning operations, lower OpEx costs and improve visibility into revenue management.

Using this solution, MAB Kargo is:

Reducing pallet planning time by ~83% (from 30 minutes to just 5 minutes) per flight

Increasing capacity utilization by 5%, translating to over $5.5 million in potential annual revenue uplift

Enabling planners to optimize the end-to-end pallet planning life cycle by dynamically replanning builds in near-real-time when disruptions occur

Discover strategies to optimize your logistics processes, boost revenue and gain a competitive edge in the freight industry.

