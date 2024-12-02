White Paper: How to vet a carrier

This playbook offers a step-by-step checklist on how to vet your for-hire carriers to ensure compliance, reduce fraud, and safeguard freight operations.

It provides actionable insights for freight brokers, 3PLs, and shippers alike to verify legitimacy, confirm carrier identities, and surface red flags like double brokering or fraudulent data.

Key Points:

Verify Legitimacy: Check safety records, FMCSA compliance, and insurance coverage.

Check safety records, FMCSA compliance, and insurance coverage. Prevent Fraud: Detect red flags like double brokering, contact info changes, or management shifts.

Detect red flags like double brokering, contact info changes, or management shifts. Validate Fleets: Confirm Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) and fleet authenticity.

Confirm Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) and fleet authenticity. Ongoing Monitoring: Regularly track changes in carrier status and compliance records.



Fill out the form below to download this guide as a practical resource for reducing risk and developing reliable carrier relationships.