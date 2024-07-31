White Paper: State of the Industry – August 2024

The August 2024 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates as we enter into the first quarter.

In this report, you will find:

The truckload market has shown increasing signs of fragility, but tender rejection rates are tracking similarly to 2019 levels.

LTL pricing isn’t facing the same pricing pressures as the truckload market as contract rates are largely higher y/y in the LTL market.

Ocean volumes remain healthy as the traditional peak season is starting, while ocean spot rates have increased m/m, they have moved off their peak.

The intermodal market stands to gain some momentum from stronger import levels, but the intermodal market faces pricing challenges.

The macroeconomy is now eyeing September for the first interest rate cut in the cycle after positive inflation data in June while the labor market remains strong overall.

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.