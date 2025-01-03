Watch Now
White Paper: State of the Industry – January 2025

The January 2025 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

  • Tender rejection rates are surging to the highest levels in more than 2 years as the truckload market is becoming increasingly reactive.
  • The intermodal market continues to experience double-digit volume growth, benefiting from strong import levels.
  • The ocean market is facing uncertainty as capacity will be added to the market in 2025, but the threat of tariffs is threatening demand.
  • The consumer continues to carry the economy forward as retail spending continues to surpass expectations.
  • Fewer rate cuts in 2025 are likely, threatening potential pent up demand that is what for lower interest rates.

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.

