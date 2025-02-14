Why Compliance is Key to Staying in Business and How FMCSA Scoring Impacts Fleets

For fleets operating in today’s regulatory environment, compliance demonstrates safety, reliability and long-term viability. While it’s easy to view Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations as red tape, compliance programs exist to prevent accidents, lower risk exposure, and protect drivers and other people we share the road with.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, transportation incidents are still the leading cause of workplace fatalities in 2023 – but there’s been progress. Truck driver deaths fell by 12% in 2023, largely due to the increased use of safety technology, improved compliance measures, and better driver coaching tools. FMCSA enforcement is evolving, and fleets that fail to adapt face more than just fines. An Unsatisfactory rating can close your doors.

A poor FMCSA safety rating doesn’t just result in increased inspections. It can lead to lost contracts and relationships with brokers and shippers, higher insurance premiums or nonrenewal altogether, driver turnover, and, in extreme cases, an imminent hazard order or closure due to an Unsatisfactory rating. With new Safety Measurement System (SMS) scoring changes coming up, fleets need to proactively manage their compliance record, because the FMCSA does not differentiate between large, well-established carriers and small fleets. Your business is at risk if your scores aren’t where they need to be.

Understanding FMCSA Scoring and Why It Matters



