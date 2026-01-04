Why do truckload order lead times keep rising?

Chart of the Week: SONAR Tender Lead Time Index – USA SONAR: STLT.USA Seasonality View

Shipper tender lead times for requesting truckload capacity increased 7.3% to 3.63 days in 2025, up from 3.38 days in 2024. This represents a 39% increase over the average lead time in 2019 and marks the sixth consecutive year in which shippers have given carriers more time to cover contracted loads. While truckload tender lead times may not be a headline statistic, they are a strong indicator that shippers have improved their ability to anticipate freight movements, while also helping carriers keep capacity more readily available.

The SONAR Tender Lead Time index (STLT) measures the time between a shipper’s request for coverage and the requested pickup date. For example, if a shipper tenders a load on January 5 with a pickup date of January 9, the lead time is four days. Generally, an ideal lead time falls between three and six days, as this allows carriers sufficient time to reposition equipment into the pickup market.

The fact that shippers are giving carriers a full day more to position trucks than they did in 2019 is remarkable. Prior to the pandemic, markets with ample capacity typically experienced lead-time compression. In fact, average lead times shrank by roughly 4% from 2018 to 2019 as capacity loosened.