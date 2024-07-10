Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate sentenced to probation in $9M fraud case

Frances Hall was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication after pleading no contest to charges she was part of a multimillion dollar fraud scheme while she was co-owner of Bill Hall Jr. Trucking in San Antonio, Texas.

Hall was sentenced Wednesday in the 147th District Court in Austin, Texas. As part of her no contest plea, Hall will also pay $150,000 in restitution.

Deferred adjudication is a type of probation in criminal cases that allows a defendant to avoid a conviction by staying in the community and meeting certain conditions.

In 2022, Hall was charged for providing false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than $9 million in insurance premium payments while she was co-owner of the company with her late husband, Bill Hall Jr.



