Wincanton board approves GXO’s competing buyout proposal

The board of U.K. logistics firm Wincanton said Friday it unanimously recommended that shareholders approve GXO Logistics Inc.’s (NYSE: GXO) $965 million all-cash offer to acquire the company.

The Wincanton board withdrew its recommendation of Ceva Logistics S.A.’s lower-priced offer for the company. Based on current foreign exchange rates, the GXO offer is priced at $7.75 a share, while the CEVA offer is priced at $6.07 per share, or approximately $764 million.

“The Wincanton directors are pleased that the public offer process, triggered by their recommendation of Ceva’s… offer on 19 January 2024, is maximizing value and delivering a significant premium to Wincanton shareholders,” the board said.