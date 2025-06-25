Yellow gets court OK on separate groups of terminal sales, Saia buyer of three

Saia has obtained court approval to acquire three terminals being sold out of the bankruptcy of Yellow Corp.

In a court filing with the Delaware Bankruptcy Court last week, the court approved the sale to Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) of former Yellow terminals in Deer Park, New York, on Long Island; Calexico, California, which sits on the Mexican border in southern California; and Orlando.

The price paid for the three assets is $8.5 million. The deal has not closed, with the actual closing still dependent on various requirements being met.