Free Guide- Your Fleet is at Risk: Download Seed-Key Exchange Guide Now

Modern trucks rely on advanced systems vulnerable to cyberattacks, posing serious risks to fleet operations. Traditional security methods, like the seed-key exchange, are becoming outdated, leaving fleets exposed to potential disruptions.

Download the National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc.’s (NMFTA)™ latest guide to learn how upgrading to stronger security measures, such as certificate-based authentication, is essential. Don’t wait—secure your fleet today.