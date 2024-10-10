10 ports remain closed in Hurricane Milton’s aftermath

Ten ports, including two of Florida’s key commercial ports along the Gulf Coast, remained closed Thursday in the wake of devastation caused by Hurricane Milton.
Port Tampa Bay and SeaPort Manatee were closed to commercial vessels after the U.S. Coast Guard set port condition “Zulu” on Tuesday.
Officials for Port Tampa Bay said they are performing preliminary assessments on the port’s landside and seaside operations.
“Our port is currently without power. Some damage was observed on numerous buildings but there has been no significant damage to docks so far. The port is accessible through the main gates. Access to fuel terminals is clear, but awaiting individual facility assessments,” port spokeswoman Lisa Wolf-Chason told FreightWaves in an email.
Large parts of Florida have been dealing with major gas supply issues as thousands fled the state ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall Wednesday night.
Port Tampa Bay handles 43% of the fuel used by jets, airplanes, tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in the state. The region’s fuel arrives by tanker ships.
SeaPort Manatee, located in Tampa Bay about 43 miles from downtown Tampa, is one of the largest U.S. gateways for imports of fresh fruits and vegetables. In 2023, SeaPort Manatee handled $351.17 million in exports and $1.84 billion in imports.
SeaPort Manatee also remains without power on Thursday, officials said.
“At this time the port is without power and in the process of assessing damage,” SeaPort Manatee spokeswoman Virginia Zimmermann told FreightWaves.
Other ports affected include Colonel’s Island in the Port of Brunswick in Georgia. It halted vessel operations Thursday but was slated to resume Friday. Port Panama City in Florida returned to normal cargo operations Thursday. The Canaveral, Fernandina, Jacksonville, Key West, Fort Myers, Sarasota and St. Petersburg ports were closed Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near Siesta Key, Florida, a barrier island next to Sarasota.
The hurricane has been blamed for six deaths so far in Florida, including four in St. Lucie County and two in St. Petersburg.