10 ports remain closed in Hurricane Milton’s aftermath

Ten ports, including two of Florida’s key commercial ports along the Gulf Coast, remained closed Thursday in the wake of devastation caused by Hurricane Milton.

Port Tampa Bay and SeaPort Manatee were closed to commercial vessels after the U.S. Coast Guard set port condition “Zulu” on Tuesday.

Officials for Port Tampa Bay said they are performing preliminary assessments on the port’s landside and seaside operations.

“Our port is currently without power. Some damage was observed on numerous buildings but there has been no significant damage to docks so far. The port is accessible through the main gates. Access to fuel terminals is clear, but awaiting individual facility assessments,” port spokeswoman Lisa Wolf-Chason told FreightWaves in an email.



