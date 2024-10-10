Hurricane Milton leaves trail of destruction after slamming into Florida

Hurricane Milton smashed into Florida around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 3 near Siesta Key and was making its way across the state on Thursday.

Milton left a trail of destruction in its wake, leaving millions without power, shredding the roof of Tropicana Field, and killing at least 10 people in its path. The storm was moving at 20 mph and was expected to move toward the Bahamas Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected, along with flash floods.

The fast-moving storm dumped up to 18 inches of rain onto communities in its path, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. A life-threatening storm surge is possible Thursday along the coast from east-central Florida to southern Georgia, the hurricane center said.

More than 3.4 million homes and businesses were without power, according to poweroutage.us. Milton spawned tornadoes across Florida.



