Distribution centers in Hurricane Milton’s path recalibrate ahead of landfall

Food retailers with distribution hubs in Hurricane Milton’s path are preparing for the storm to make landfall overnight Wednesday.

It is unclear precisely where Milton will come ashore, but the National Hurricane Center says it will be somewhere along the west-central Florida coast. Then it will move across the state into the Atlantic Ocean. Many retailers have distribution centers across the midstate that could see an impact from the hurricane.

“The minimum expectation for Hurricane Milton is that a large portion of Florida will be without power,” Aaron Galer, partnerships senior vice president at Arrive Logistics, said in a statement. “We have heard from our shipping partners in the area that they are working to close impacted delivery centers, manufacturing sites, stores, and more to ensure their employees’ safety.”

Publix, headquartered in Florida, is adjusting its store and industrial operation hours, a spokeswoman said. Manufacturing and distribution teams were working to make, load and deliver products to stores while it was safe to do so to meet the increased need for nonperishables and water.



