Hurricane Milton inches closer as ports shutter, fuel dwindles

Category 4 Hurricane Milton is expected to hit Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday, bringing catastrophic flooding and life-threatening conditions less than two weeks after Helene battered the state.

Milton is projected to make landfall along the west-central Florida coast before moving over the western Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon. It will move across Florida with hurricane strength, the National Hurricane Center said. The hurricane center reports wind speeds of 145 mph and a potential storm surge of up to 15 feet in parts of Florida.

The storm is expected to dump 6 to 12 inches of rain onto Florida communities in its path, with some areas seeing up to 18 inches. Tornadoes are likely across central and southern Florida, the hurricane center said. Tropical storm conditions are possible along the South Carolina coast Thursday.

Milton is expected to weaken before making landfall but will still explode into Florida as a powerful and dangerous storm, the hurricane center said. Meteorologists expect the storm to be a Category 3 or 4 when it makes landfall.



