Airlines halt Florida cargo operations as Milton approaches

Airlines are informing shippers not to send cargo to airports in the expected path of Hurricane Milton as the airline industry implements contingency plans to move people and equipment in Florida out of harm’s way.

Tampa International Airport suspended all operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and Orlando International Airport said it will halt all activity at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Orlando airport will remain open for emergency aid and relief flights. Neither airport handles significant air cargo volumes. Orlando is the 30th-largest U.S. airport for air cargo by landed weight, according to Federal Aviation Administration data.

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on the west coast of central Florida on Wednesday and be extremely destructive.

Delta Air Lines’ cargo division issued a notice that it will no longer accept shipments or deliver shipments to Orlando airport, effective at noon on Tuesday through Friday. Similar restrictions are in place for Tampa Bay, Sarasota and Fort Myers.



