Florida ports suspend operations ahead of powerful Hurricane Milton 

Some Florida ports shuttered Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Milton, which is expected to continue growing in size before making landfall as a powerful, life-threatening storm.

Category 4 Hurricane Milton is expected to hit west-central Florida Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm is forecast to double in size ahead of landfall but weaken. Milton on Tuesday was downgraded from a Category 5 to a Category 4 storm.

Rainfall totals across Florida will be 5 to 12 inches with some parts seeing 18 inches, the hurricane center predicted. The amount of rain dumped onto Florida will cause life-threatening floods and moderate to major river flooding.

“Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida,” the hurricane center said.



