Freight fraud potential ramps up as Milton bears down

With recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene in full swing and Hurricane Milton expected to surge through the middle of Florida on Wednesday, the risk of freight fraud in the trucking sector is reaching new levels.

“Fraudsters never let a crisis go to waste,” Lewie Pugh, Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association vice president, told FreightWaves. Independent truckers and owner-operators, with their built-in schedule flexibility, are in prime position to move storm-related emergency loads.

“There’s a strong possibility these fraudsters are on the load boards either trying to steal loads or offering FEMA loads. They may offer a load and you haul it, but you never get paid because they’ve brokered it from someone else. Or they may have it hauled to a fake warehouse and then steal the cargo outright.

“Also, we usually tell our members that if a rate is too good to be true, it probably is. But now because of the demand for emergency supplies, you’re going to have some really good rates going into these disaster areas, so the chance to separate what’s real from what’s fraudulent are going to be tougher for a while.”