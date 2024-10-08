Hurricane Milton already impacting Florida freight markets

The impacts of Hurricane Milton are already appearing in freight markets in Florida. The storm is currently forecast to make landfall just south of Tampa as a Category 3 with sustained winds of 127 mph and gusts upwards of 155 mph.

Hurricane Milton’s forecast path and strength. Map: SONAR Critical Events.

The freight markets in Florida are prototypical backhaul markets, but Milton is set to be one of the most disruptive events in the area in quite some time. Based on the forecast track as of 8 a.m. EDT, the Lakeland market, home to both Tampa and Orlando, the 16th- and 21st-largest metro areas in the country, respectively, will bear the brunt of Milton’s strength.

For perspective on the size of the Lakeland market, the Outbound Tender Volume Index sits at 201.65, the 16th largest freight market of the 135 markets tracked within FreightWaves SONAR, representing 1.693% of total outbound freight in the U.S. On the inbound side, the Inbound Tender Volume Index sits at 326.5, making it the sixth-largest inbound freight market of the 135 markets, currently slightly larger than the Dallas freight market. The Lakeland market is the destination for 2.726% of total freight.

The Outbound Tender Volume Index measures the raw volume of electronically tendered truckload shipments outbound from a given market to all destinations; the Inbound Tender Volume Index measures that volume inbound to a given destination from all origins. Chart: SONAR.

The Inbound Tender Volume Index, a measure of the number of shippers’ requests for truckload capacity into a given market, for Lakeland is surging to new heights not seen in well over a year. This is a signal that shippers are trying to get goods into position ahead of the storm or as soon as the storm passes.



