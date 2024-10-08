Hurricane Milton may be too much for the freight market to handle

The North American freight market is experiencing its third major event in two weeks’ time. Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in the Tampa, Florida, area as a major Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds around 125 mph. The storm surge is expected to be more like that of a Category 4 or 5 storm, however, making it potentially one of the strongest storms ever to hit the Tampa area.

Milton is hitting on the heels of two major market-disrupting events: the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) strike and Hurricane Helene.

The ILA strike, which was telegraphed well in advance, resulted in three days of lost shipping time around the major East Coast ports, including New York/New Jersey, Houston and Savannah, Georgia. The market is still recovering from the lost shipping time.

Helene may not have had a huge direct influence on national trucking capacity, as most of its impact was in more rural areas with little transportation demand, but it has put strain on the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) in front of Milton.



