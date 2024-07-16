$10M suit in Georgia truck accident moved to federal court

A $10 million lawsuit by a Georgia man who says he was badly injured when his pickup was struck by a semi driven for an amusement rides company has been transferred to federal court in Georgia.

The suit, first filed June 6 in Muscogee County Superior Court in Georgia, moved to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia on Friday, according to documents in the case.

The suit alleges a truck driven by James Lawrence Butcher for Awesome Amusements Inc. “suddenly, and without warning of any kind” rear-ended plaintiff Jeffery Watson’s vehicle on March 27, 2023, on I-16 west of Savannah after Watson slowed because of traffic.

Awesome Amusements is based in Florence, South Carolina.



