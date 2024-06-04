3PL FLS Transportation acquires flatbed specialist ATL

Third-party logistics provider FLS Transportation announced Tuesday it has acquired broker Anderson Transportation and Logistics (ATL).
Anderson, South Carolina-based ATL was founded in 2005 and provides flatbed, dry van truckload, less-than-truckload, container drayage and hot shot transportation and logistics services. The company’s website shows a flatbed carrier network of more than 3,500 along with access to over 5,000 dry van TL carriers.
The deal expands FLS’ scale in TL brokerage and brings flatbed expertise to its network. The combined entity grows FLS’ revenue to approximately $600 million.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“The synergy between FLS’s extensive cross-border expertise and ATL’s robust flatbed carrier network will considerably boost our scale and coverage, enabling both companies to broaden our service offerings to our existing customer base,” said FLS CEO John Leach in a news release.
Atlanta-based FLS was founded in 1987 and currently operates 19 branches in the U.S. and Canada. The transaction will add two branches to the network.
“We found an excellent partner with FLS Transport to deepen our current market position in the U.S.,” said ATL co-founders Mark Cutts and Keith Stewart. “This combination allows us to offer our customers an expansion of geographies and enhanced capabilities by integrating with FLS Transport’s suite of services throughout North America.”