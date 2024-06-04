3PL FLS Transportation acquires flatbed specialist ATL

Third-party logistics provider FLS Transportation announced Tuesday it has acquired broker Anderson Transportation and Logistics (ATL).

Anderson, South Carolina-based ATL was founded in 2005 and provides flatbed, dry van truckload, less-than-truckload, container drayage and hot shot transportation and logistics services. The company’s website shows a flatbed carrier network of more than 3,500 along with access to over 5,000 dry van TL carriers.

The deal expands FLS’ scale in TL brokerage and brings flatbed expertise to its network. The combined entity grows FLS’ revenue to approximately $600 million.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



