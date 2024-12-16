After last week’s big drop, benchmark diesel price turns higher

On the back of a strong rise in the futures price for ultra low sulfur diesel last week, the benchmark used for most fuel surcharges increased as well.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average retail weekly diesel price climbed 3.6 cents, to $3.494 a gallon. It was the third increase in the past four weeks, but an 8.2-cent-per-gallon decline last week took that price to the lowest level it had seen since October 2021.

Diesel prices as measured by the ultra low sulfur diesel contract on the CME commodity exchange have risen sharply in the past week, though they pulled back slightly Monday.



